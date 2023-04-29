Photos: Juan Soto's bizzare statue gets slated by fans online, compared to infamous bust of Cristiano Ronaldo

Juan Soto, a two-time All-Star and World Champion, has faced a recent slump that has lasted for a while. Fans have been disappointed by the player's lack of good play.

Soto has consistently played badly since he was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2022. In the 2023 season, the left fielder has struggled to get back into the momentum of the game. He has been stuck out 21 times in the last 15 games. Throughout his career, Soto has not faced such a rut before.

The San Diego Padres will be playing a series against the San Francisco Giants in Mexico for the very first time in history. Mexico honored Soto by building him a statue in front of the arena. However, it seems that the statue didn't come out looking right. In fact, the statue doesn't look anything like him.

Not only did this have Soto's naysayers in laughter but also had given ammunition to them to make fun of him. Jon Heyman, a baseball columnist for the New York Post, was also one of the people who took advantage of the situation. In a tweet posted on April 29, Heyman made fun of the statue as well as brought up Soto's recent slump.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman I am assuming this Juan Soto statue was done by a fantasy baseball owner frustrated by his recent slump I am assuming this Juan Soto statue was done by a fantasy baseball owner frustrated by his recent slump https://t.co/tSDqnNEefO

MLB fans have had interesting responses. Most of them have been poking fun at the Padres infielder, right alongside Heyman. They even compared his statue to the infamous bust of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Most fans poked fun at his slump and the bizarre statue erected in Mexico.

Nik K @NikKolidas @JonHeyman This slump has been going on since he left Washington. @JonHeyman This slump has been going on since he left Washington.

Juan Soto is in the final year of his contract with the San Diego Padres. Since the beginning of the season, he has only managed to hit 10 home runs and those too in 76 games. If Soto wants to be in the graces of his fans again, he better buckle up and play.

Juan Soto's comeback can save the San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been struggling since the 2023 season began. Juan Soto, the team's infielder, seems to be struggling the most this season. Soto used to play for the Washington Nationals. He was offered a $440 million contract for 15 years by the team.

Soto was then drafted by the San Diego Padres in exchange for James Wood, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, C. J. Abrams, Jarlín Susana, and Luke Voit. The Padres believe that Soto will more than make up for the sheer magnitude of the trade.

However, throughout the 2023 season, Juan Soto has only managed 93 AB, 9 RBIs, and a .183 Average.

