MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 28, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid brought another round of trivia for ardent baseball fans. We have got all the answers covered for today's edition of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for Oakland A's and Los Angeles Angels?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the most revered names during his MLB career, Reggie Jackson is the most obvious choice for this query. Rickey Henderson and Don Sutton are the other prominent names to have played for both teams.

Which player has played for Oakland A's and New York Mets?

A's icon and 14-time All-Star Rickey Henderson is one of the most notable names to have played for teams during his MLB tenure. Mike Piazza is another Hall of Famer to have represented both teams.

Which A's player has been inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Former AL MVP and World Series winner Dennis Eckersley enjoyed an illustrious MLB stint, most notably with the Oakland Athletics, helping them to a World Series title in 1989.

Which player has played for Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels?

Five-time All-Star Torii Hunter was the pick among the fans for this particular query. The nine-time Gold Glove-winning CF represented both teams after making his MLB debut with the Twins in 1997.

Which player has played for Detroit Tigers and New York Mets?

Veteran pitcher and Hall of Fame contender Max Scherzer started his MLB journey with the Diamondbacks but rose to prominence with the Tigers, where he won his first Cy Young Award. He had a brief stint with the Mets before helping the Texas Rangers to their first World Series title in 2023.

The legendary Tigers CF Ty Cobb is a name synonymous with every baseball lover based in Detroit. The iconic MLB player was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his glorious contribution to the league.

Which player has played for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels?

Former OF Mark Trumbo made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2010 and went on to play with the Diamondbacks and Mariners. He played out the latter part of his career with the Orioles.

Which player has played for the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets?

Former World Series winner Bobby Bonilla is one of the players to have played for both teams. Eddie Murray is another prominent name to play for both teams during his career.

