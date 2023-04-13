As we enter the fourth year of CEO Chaim Bloom's leadership at the Boston Red Sox front office, the team continues to struggle on the field. Twelve games into the 2023 MLB season, the Red Sox sit at the bottom of the American League East table with a 5-7 record. Fans have been vocally unhappy with the team, and questions continue to pop up about Bloom's leadership of the franchise.

The Boston Red Sox have had a disappointing offseason heading into 2023, leaving fans and analysts confused about what the front office is trying to achieve.

During the offseason, they lost one of their main stars, Xander Bogearts, to free agency. They were lucky to keep hold of Rafael Devers after a last-ditch offer of $331 million and went on to sign Matasaka Yoshida from the Japanese League at no small expense. Moreover, they seemed uninterested in pursuing big-name stars who had entered free agency. Instead, they signed seven players to short-term contracts, which represented quite an overhaul of the roster.

Chaim Bloom's front office looks like a team with no definite strategy or vision for the team's future. The most frustrating part for the fans is that the management's moves make no sense to anyone and it is seen on the field.

MLB insider John Tomase writes on Twitter:

"Four years into the Chaim Bloom Era, what are we watching? Why is this roster acceptable?"

The Boston Red Sox remain bottom of the table under Chaim Bloom's leadership

After a disappointing MLB season in 2022 where the Red Sox finished with a record of 78-84, things are not looking any better heading into the 2023 season. All signs point to Chaim Bloom's leadership in the current state of affairs at the club. While some fans are still patient enough to see what Bloom's leadership will bring, most fans have already seen enough of him and are pining for a change.

