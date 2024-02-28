MLB News Today: Ohtani shines in Dodgers debut; Jose Trevino praises Blake Snell amid FA rumors; Byron Buxton makes center field return after 554 days

Tuesday was a big day for MLB , with most of the league continuing their Spring Training schedules, including Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sixteen games were played, and there was a lot to sort through after all was said and done.

Some superstars, like Ohtani, shined, while other players made lengthy returns to the field. Byron Buxton returned to the outfield after two seasons of lingering knee issues. It was a wild day of baseball, and we are here to dive into today's top headlines.

# 1 - MLB Superstar Shohei Ohtani shines in debut with Dodgers

Fans were treated to the highly-anticipated debut of Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers. He smoked a two-run home run to left center field, making it the first home run of the spring for the reigning AL MVP.

Ohtani finished the day going 1-3 with two RBIs and a strikeout, helping the Dodgers beat the White Sox 9-6. The win on Tuesday improves the club's spring record to 5-0, the only undefeated team in MLB.

#2 - Yankees catcher Jose Trevino speaks highly of free-agent pitcher Blake Snell

Blake Snell is still on the open market, and the Yankees have been one of the teams tied to him, even after bringing in Marcus Stroman this offseason. Trevino joined New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman and MLB insider Joel Sherman on The Show to give his thoughts on the hard-throwing lefty.

"Obviously he would be a great addition, and from looking at him, what he likes to do and what he does well, you know, he's really good. He's really really good at what he does" stated Trevino.

The Yankees are still considered one of the top suitors to land Snell. If they do, they could put themselves in contention for having one of the best starting rotations in MLB.

#3 - Byron Buxton returns to center field after 554 days

Byron Buxton flashed leather in center field for the Minnesota Twins for the first time in 554 days. The last two seasons, he has been dealing with a nagging knee injury he suffered during the 2022 season.

This is great news, as Buxton is one of the most exciting players to watch when healthy. He won the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award in 2017, and the Twins could use that glove in the outfield. The AL Central could be theirs if Buxton can stay on the field this year.

