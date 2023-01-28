Nestor Cortes Jr. has seen a meteoric rise with the Yankees in the last two years, which was capped with an All-Star appearance in 2022.

MLB podcasters discussed his sudden improvement and the effect that has had on rival fans. They believe that his success is why he's hated by Red Sox fans so passionately. Cortes' success seems to have caught Red Sox fans off-guard, as he wasn't a highly touted prospect.

Cortes had an exceptional season in 2022, which was his first as a full-time starter. He finished with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate, both of which were comfortably above average. He has earned his spot on the roster as a regular heading into the 2023 season.

As discussed on the podcast Talkin' Yankees!, MLB podcasters believe Nestor Cortes Jr. is hated by Red Sox fans because of his unexpected overachievement. During his early days with the Baltimore Orioles and his first stint with the Yankees, he was not much of a threat, but now, he suddenly is.

Co-host of the podcast, "Jomboy" said:

"It's very interesting coz when a guy does get good out of nowhere, they saw him with the Orioles they saw him with Yankees early. ... like wait a second, I have to be scared of this guy now? And the whole league was a little bit like that all of last season."

Co-host "Talkin'Jake" nodded in agreement:

"You look at Nestor throw a 93 mph fastball and you're like, what!? I guess I didn't really put together that Red Sox fans hate Nestor. He's like our overachiever."

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. will look to make a mark against Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox on July 9 in the upcoming MLB season. It's a fixture Nestor Cortes Jr. will be looking forward to, given his hatred among Red Sox fans.

With his unique pitching style, he throws a unique combination of a low-90s fastball and a slider that have been very difficult for batters to face. Tjat may have added to the frustration among Red Sox fans as they watched their team struggle against Cortes on the field.

As we head into spring training ahead of the start of the new season, the Yankees and Red Sox will look to continue their historic rivalry, and Nestor Cortez will likely be in the thick of it.

