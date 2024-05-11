MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand in Week 7?

As the 2024 MLB season begins to look more mature, some familiar storylines are emerging, with some highly notable caveats. Indeed, the season is looking more like a postseason picture than it was a month ago.

With that in mind, there's still plenty of baseball left to be played and plenty of leaders to be deposed. Today, we are going to be levying some predictions regarding how the overall standings might look at the end of week seven of MLB action.

MLB Power Rankings Projection - Week 7

10. Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals' 18-13 record to start the season set a team record in the months of March and April. Fortunately for fans in KC, the team appears to have kept up their strong performance into May.

Starting pitching has been the story of the year for the Royals, with Seth Lugo leading the way with his 1.74 ERA. With a four-game series coming up against the struggling Angels, watch out for the Royals to remain in the top ten.

9. Chicago Cubs

The series sweep of the Houston Astros from April 23-25 represented the last series win for the Cubs.

Since then, the team has batted a mediocre .222 and find themselves among the team with the least amounts of runs scored this month. However, their early-season tear is keeping the Cubs in the mix, for now.

8. Texas Rangers

Offense has been central to the Texas Rangers this season. The team is the only AL club to have crossed the plate more than 200 times this season, and some of their best hitters seem to be heating up.

Over the past week alone, Texas has gone 4-2, with sluggers Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien, and Nathaniel Lowe combining for a .400 average alongside three home runs and 22 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"Heim time. Jonah Heim ties is with a solo shot in the ninth!" - Foul Territory

7. Minnesota Twins

Although the Twins' 12-game winning streak came to an end against the Boston Red Sox last Sunday, the AL Central club has continued to play a strong game.

Now 8-2 in their last 10 , the Twins shallacked the Mariners 11-1 on Thursday before besting the Jays on Friday. The team's .277 average is also the highest figure in the AL over the past fortnight.

6. Milwaukee Brewers

Though not a flashy club by any means, the Milwaukee Brewers continue to get it done where it matters.

Speed on the bases has set the team apart, and they now boast the third-highest number of steals in MLB. While many expected freshman manager Pat Murphy to have some adjustment pains, that does not seem to be the case.

Expand Tweet

"What can't @BRICEcTURANG do?" - Milwaukee Brewers

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

As was largely expected, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to put on a clinic. The team's +73 run differential is the largest in MLB by a significant margin and lead the league in runs scored and batting average.

Central to the team's success has been the contributions of Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, who lead the league in on-base percentage and batting average respectively.

Expand Tweet

"Mookie Betts destroys a single for two runs." - Chad Moriyama

4. New York Yankees

Another team determined to show that their hot start was no fluke, the New York Yankees are getting things done on all fronts.

Over the past seven days, the 25 homers crushed by Yankees batters lead all teams, and their bullpen continues to be among the best. With games against the struggling Rays and White Sox on the horizon, manager Aaron Boone will want to continue to pile up the wins.

3. Atlanta Braves

The Braves' 17-8 April means that they remain a top three club. Marcell Ozuna has emerged as an early-season hero and leads the MLB in both home runs and RBIs.

The constant offense has been able to cover for some defecits in the pitching department, which finds itself in the middle of the pack after star pitcher and 2023 NL strikeout champ Spencer Strider was sidelined earlier in the campaign.

Expand Tweet

"Marcell Ozuna goes deep for the second time tonight. He now leads MLB with 12 homers" - MLB

2. Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are beginning to look like a dynasty in the making. Fresh off their four-game sweep of the Reds this past week, the O's continue to hammer the baseball.

The team's 57 home runs is the highest number in baseball, and they boast eight players who have contributed at least five long balls.

1 Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are predicted to maintain their top spot on the MLB Power Rankings leaderboard after week seven.

Apart from stars like Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber beginning to play at the top of their game, arms like Zack Wheeler are making the team look unbeatable. Watch out for the Phillies to build on their league-best 27-12 record in the upcoming week.

