MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand in Week 9?

As we zero in on the two-month mark of the 2024 MLB season, fans have witnessed no shortage of entertainment. After an offseason that seemed like it would never end, the summer months of baseball are now practically upon us.

This season, we have witnessed some predictable outcomes, but also underdogs punching well above their weight. Today, we will be examining the top teams and making predictions for how the overall standings might look upon completion of Week 9 of the 2024 MLB season.

MLB Power Rankings - Week 9 Predictions

10. Seattle Mariners

After spending the first month of the season on the peripheries, the Seattle Mariners have been flexing their muscles of late.

After emerging from a series against the Royals with a victory, the Mariners split a series in the Bronx with the Yankees. Despite the fact that the team has a -9 run differential, manager Scott Servais has seen his team slowly climb the leaderboard.

Upcoming series against the Angels and struggling A's will give Seattle more opportunities to pad their record.

9. Minnesota Twins

Although the Twins' 13-game win streak ended earlier this month, Minnesota has kept competitive.

Now 27-23, fans in the Twins Cities received good news this week as rookie sensation Royce Lewis has been cleared for rebab. While 6.5 games still seperate the Twins from the top spot in the AL Central, watch out for the team to stick around the top-10.

"Royce Lewis is coming back soon. That’s really good news." - Jeff

8. Atlanta Braves

After a red-hot start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are witnessing a cool-down of sorts. Over the past fortnight, Atlanta has registered just 51 runs, ranking them 22nd out of 30 teams in the category.

However, Braves pitchers have been among the most effective in the NL over that time, and despite notable absences like Spencer Strider, the pitching corps appears poised to help the Braves remain in the mix.

7. Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers catcher William Contreras continues to make a run for MVP. In 50 games this season, the Venezuelan is hitting .337/.412/.538 with 8 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Further offense has come courtesy of Brice Trurang and Christian Yelich. Now 29-21, the NL Central leaders will get a break this week with planned back-to-back matchups against both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, two struggling ball clubs.

"WILLIAM CONTRERAS 3-RUN BOMB ON THE 13TH PITCH OF THE AB! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! #MVP" - The Brew Crew Scoop

6. Baltimore Orioles

The only AL team to win 100 games last season, 2024 has been largely positive for the Baltimore Orioles.

From unlikely producers like Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser to more established names like Adley Rutschmann and Anthony Santander, the O's have hit a lot of long balls this season. Although they no longer lead the AL East, O's fans can look forward to three consecutive series against struggling divisional foes on the horizon.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

The most hyped team coming into 2024, the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown some cracks lately.

Having lost three straight, the team has witnessed some cold snaps from some of their stars Shohei Ohtani is hitting a mere .208 over his past seven matches, while Tyler Glasnow has coughed up seven earned runs in his past 10 innings.

Considering that, the Dodgers maintain a comfortable 6.5-game lead in their division and will most likely remain near the top.

"The perfect ending to your favorite Sho." - Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Cleveland Guardians

Going 9-1 over their past 10 games, the Cleveland Guardians issued back-to-back sweeps to the Mets and the Minnesota Twins earlier this week. Moreover, manager Stephen Vogt's club have been able to rely on stellar pitching, and their 2.53 bullpen ERA is the highest in the MLB.

3. Kansas City Royals

Virtually nobody expected the Kansas City Royals, who won 54 games last year, to be in this position.

Driven by a dynamic group of young stars as well as a lights-out rotation, the Royals' 21-8 record at Kauffman Stadium is the best home win ratio in the AL. Moreover, the 47 runs scored by the club over the past week is also the highest in the AL.

"Michael Mashey!!!" - Kansas City Royals

2. New York Yankees

Few teams have been able to match the offensive might of the New York Yankees this season, which is why the club remains so competitive.

Going 8-2 over their past 10, the Bombers' +92 run differential is the highest in the AL. Moreover, the Yankees' 79 home runs and .777 OPS is the best in the MLB, showing how effective they have been.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies' 37-14 record represents the best start the season for any team since the 2001 Seattle Mariners, who set an MLB record with 116 wins.

The team's 279 runs scored leads all of MLB, and players like Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Trea Turner look poised to bring this team even deeper into October than they have managed in previous seasons.

"Kyle Schwarber puts the Phillies ahead!" - Phillies Tailgate

