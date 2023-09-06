Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been placed on MLB Administrative Leave, and will continue to be paid while the league investigates. This was the expected move after Urias was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. This is the second time Urias has been facing punishment under this charge.

Urias had become one of the Dodgers' key starting pitchers in recent seasons, receiving many votes for the Cy Young Award. This new development in his career is a terrible situation and has fans around MLB extremely disappointed. This likely ends Urias' 2023 season as there is no definite time for the investigation to end.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Julio Urias' placement on Administrative Leave via Twitter.

He also confirmed that his time on Administrative Leave was agreed upon between MLB and the MLBPA.

The Dodgers also released an official statement via Twitter.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the league all year long, and their pitching depth is a big part why. Having multiple starters who are able to perform at a high level all season is a modern day cheatcode. Without Julio Urias, they are in a much worse position. Naturally, this has fans infuriated with the news.

Urias joins Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco on Administrative leave, and it is unlikely either of them will play in 2023. Whether they return to MLB action at all is also up in the air, and will depend on the results of their investigations.

This is not a situation that will be resolved for weeks, maybe even months, but it is pretty clear where most fans stand. This was already Julio Urias' second chance, and he seems to have made the same mistakes again.

As the playoffs fast approach, the Dodgers were dealt a difficult hand and will need to find a suitable replacement.

Will Julio Urias ever play for the Los Angeles Dodgers again?

The Dodgers gave Urias a second chance after his first Domestic Violence suspension. It is unlikely they will give a third. Even if they wanted to, he will become an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with any team. How long he will be suspended will have an obvious impact on negotiations.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have a decision to make in a couple of months, but it is hard to imagine Julio Urias wearing Dodger blue ever again.