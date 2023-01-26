The New York Mets are reportedly ready to take their shot at signing superstar Shohei Ohtani next winter. Owner Steve Cohen has spoken with the front office about going after the "unicorn" of baseball.

There are rumors that Ohtani could be on the move if a team offers a good enough trade. So far, that hasn't happened. The Mets would rather try to engage with Ohtani as a free agent, which he's expected to be following the 2023 season.

A trade would kill the team right now. The asking price for arguably the best player in the sport would be too high. Especially for a team that sees their World Series title window open.

The Los Angeles Angels would certainly ask for the Mets' top prospects in Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty. The organization sees way too much potential to let these guys go.

It's been rumored that Shohei Ohtani wants out of Los Angeles. The franchise has been underwhelming since his debut in the MLB. It would be exciting to see Ohtani on a playoff-contending team like the New York Mets.

Other fans don't want the organization to wait. They want them to go out and get a deal done before he's traded away or signs with another team.

Shohei Ohtani to the New York Mets would be great for the league

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Angels have deprived baseball fans of seeing two of the best players in the league play in the postseason. Ohtani hasn't made an MLB postseason appearance, while Mike Trout has only made one in his 12-year career.

It's become a talking point for the organization. They just haven't been able to put enough contributing players around Trout and Ohtani. They've certainly tried, as they signed Anthony Rendon in 2020. But it hasn't worked out, as Rendon has missed a ton of time since coming to the Angels. He's only played in 157 games over the last three seasons in Los Angeles.

It's a bad look for the league to exclude its best players from the playoffs every single year. Baseball fans want to see the best talent in the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Shohei Ohtani this upcoming season.

Will he stay in Los Angeles, or will a team like the New York Mets sign him?

