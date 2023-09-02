New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez has personally introduced himself to Justin Verlander in the first at-bat of his MLB debut. He took the veteran deep on the second pitch that he saw.

With a runner on first base, Dominguez took Verlander's fastball to left field for an opposite-field home run. The homer gave the Yankees an early 3-0 lead in the first, giving Carlos Rodon some breathing room.

Dominguez is ranked as the team's second-best prospect behind Spencer Jones. The fanbase has been waiting for his debut for quite some time now, as he is one of the most hyped international prospects ever.

Dominguez has excellent power, above-average speed, and a great arm. He has all the tools to have a successful MLB career, and the fanbase should be in good hands.

"Houston you have a problem" one fan posted.

"I can't even believe it" another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans could not be more excited to see Jasson Dominguez launch a home run off Justin Verlander in his first at-bat. In a down season, he can be a bright spot the fans can look toward.

This is just the first of many to come. He will be a mainstay in the Yankees outfield for years to come.

New York Yankees slugger Jasson Dominguez could not have faced a better pitcher than Justin Verlander in his debut

Jasson Dominguez could not have picked a better matchup to debut in. The New York Yankees and the Houston Astros truly do not like each other. And nobody can knock his first homer, given it was hit off one of the best in the game in Justin Verlander.

This home run is even more impressive when understanding that Dominguez was only just recently called up to Triple-A. He played eight games at the level before his name was called to join the big league roster on Friday.

However, Dominguez is not the only youngster on the roster getting playing time. Prospect catcher Austin Wells was called up to join him on Friday. He worked a full count in his first at-bat and roped a single off Verlander for his first big-league hit.

Despite a poor year, the fanbase should be excited about the young players in their system. They have plenty of exciting prospects in the depths, just waiting to be a mainstay on the 40-man roster.