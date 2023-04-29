New York Yankees fans were spoiled last year as their team amassed 99 wins en route to their first divisional title since 2019.

The team's league-leading 254 home runs, including a record-setting 62 jacks from outfielder Aaron Judge, propelled the team to the ALCS, where they were met by a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros.

Nevertheless, fans came to expect a certain degree of excellence from their team that is not being emulated this season. As such, frustrations are mounting, and fingers are being pointed.

After dropping their last two series, the Yankees were beaten 5-2 in Arlington by the Texas Rangers. Ahead of their next set, manager Aaron Boone has announced changes that have caused armchair fans to come out of the woodwork.

"Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Signed INF/OF Jake Bauers (#61) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster • Transferred RHP Lou Trivino to the 60-day injured list."

Despite having a respectable 15-12 record, the New York Yankees still find themselves stuck in fourth place, just ahead of the Boston Red Sox, who appear to have found a comfortable home at the bottom of the table.

Gregory Pearsoll @GPJaysfan @Yankees And the next contract purchase/activation will likely feature Loaisaga going to the 60-day IL as he's not close to a return either. @Yankees And the next contract purchase/activation will likely feature Loaisaga going to the 60-day IL as he's not close to a return either.

One player who has been extensively criticized is 33-year-old outfielder Aaron Hicks. Despite penning a seven-year contract worth $70 million, Hicks has largely been relegated to the bench this season. In the 15 appearances that Hicks has had, he has only managed to hit .135/.220/.135 without a home run, and only one RBI.

Ryan @ryanmcd92 @Yankees Why is hicks still on this team. What does he hav e over Aaron Boone? What kind of black mail @Yankees Why is hicks still on this team. What does he hav e over Aaron Boone? What kind of black mail

Brandon @BKJYK1287 @Yankees DFA Hicks and bring up Dunham next @Yankees DFA Hicks and bring up Dunham next

Another major cause of concern for New York Yankees fans is the status of their captain, Aaron Judge. The 2022 AL MVP exited his team's match against the Rangers on April 26 after fouling a ball off of himself. Although his status is unclear, some see the activation of minor league utility man Jake Bauer as a cause for concern.

The New York Yankees are still ironing out early season roster adaptations

While the Yankees are undeniably one of the most skilled baseball teams in the world, their surplus of skill has led to some tough decisions being demanded of manager Aaron Boone. Moreover, the team's struggles have made the background noise louder than it might ever have been if the Yankees were quick to resume the top spot in their division that they finished last season with.

