As reported, Seth Lugo has declined his $7.5 million player option with the Padres. He will be able to speak with other teams on Monday when he enters free agency.

After learning this, Lugo's supporters appeared to be very offended and expressed their displeasure on social media.

"Padres about to be in the mud next year"

"100% to me means he sees the padres jumping into a rebuild"

"Oh nooooo what a tragedy"

"Come back to the Mets"

"Can't blame him"

"How much more than $7.5M is he going to get? Can’t see him cracking $10M"

"I don't blame him . Nothing but drama coming with the Padres next season."

"I’m saying orioles sign him"

"Bring him home"

Lugo did have a fantastic season with San Diego, and each time he touched the mound, he gave them a chance to win. The seasoned pitcher finished with a 3.57 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 26 games. In 146.1 innings of work, he also recorded 140 strikeouts.

It's obvious that San Diego has to add players to their starting lineup, but it won't be simple. Lugo made an immediate impression on this squad when he entered the clubhouse.

Seth Lugo's baseball performance so far

Lugo has experience as a player with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres in MLB. Lugo made his debut with the Mets. In the 2017 World Baseball Classic, he played for the Puerto Rican national baseball team and took home a silver medal.

The 33-year-old right-handed pitcher, who has lately flourished in his role as the Padres' primary starter, is now a fascinating target for those looking for pitching talent. He now has the opportunity to negotiate a contract that will keep him in the starting lineup. The Pittsburgh Pirates are the ideal team to provide him with this chance.