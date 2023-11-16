One of the greatest pitchers of all time, Pedro Martinez, congratulated Blake Snell for winning his second Cy Young.

Snell is the fifth Padres pitcher to win the coveted award. He joins the unique club of winning Cy Youngs in both leagues, having previously won it in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Former Boston Red Sox icon Martinez welcomed Snell to the unique club, tweeting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congrats and welcome to a very unique club! Cy Young on both leagues, so happy for you and proud of you," Martinez posted.

Expand Tweet

In major league history, seven pitchers have won the pitching award in both leagues. They are:

Gaylord Perry — Cleveland, AL (1972); San Diego, NL (1978). Pedro Martinez — Boston, AL (1999-2000); Montreal, NL (1997) Randy Johnson — Seattle, AL (1995); Arizona, NL (1999-2002) Roger Clemens — Boston, AL (1986-87, 1991); Toronto, AL (1997-98); New York Yankees, AL (2001); Houston, NL (2004) Roy Halladay — Toronto, AL (2003); Philadelphia, NL (2010) Max Scherzer — Detroit, AL (2013); Washington, NL (2016-17) Blake Snell — Tampa Bay, AL (2018); San Diego, NL (2023)

What Blake Snell said after winning Cy Young award

Blake Snell had a stellar season. The San Diego Padres pitcher went 14-9 with an ERA of 2.25 and 234 strikeouts across 32 appearances to win his second Cy Young award, first in the National League.

He said after winning the coveted honor:

"It means that the work I am putting in is paying off. Working it and gotta keep chasing so, being able to win another one is pretty amazing. Once you get in a rhythm and groove, you can take it as far as you want. It's all about how you talking with yourself and learning from every start."

Expand Tweet

With Snell heading to free agency, his Cy Young win should be enough to book him another hefty contract as the second half of his career beckons.