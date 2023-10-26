In the Philadelphia Phillies' end-of-season press conference, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced plans to re-sign ace Aaron Nola. Nola, whose contract expires this year, appears likely to stay with the team for the upcoming season.

Dombrowski explicitly stated his intention to keep Nola in the rotation. He said:

"We love him [Nola]."

Aaron Nola has been incredibly vital to the Phillies since his MLB debut in 2015. Nola's exit would undoubtedly leave a hole in the Phillies' lineup.

While Dombrowski didn't elaborate much, his small statement speaks volumes. It highlights the pitcher's standing within the organization.

Beyond Nola, Dombrowski also addressed other pieces of the team's pitching puzzle. He gave a nod to Cristopher Sanchez, indicating he will have a spot in the 2024 rotation. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2021 and has shown promise ever since.

However, the Phillies' 2021 first-round draft pick, Andrew Painter, will not play in the 2024 MLB season. Dombrowski stated that the organization has no plans to include Painter in the major league roster for next year.

Phillies' Aaron Nola's poor performance in NLCS Game 6 against the D-backs posed questions of reliability

In the lead-up to Game 6 of the NLCS, Aaron Nola appeared as one of the postseason's standout performers. The ace's performance had been a source of steadiness for the Phillies.

However, facing a relentless Diamondbacks team, Nola was eventually worn down. Tommy Pham, the veteran outfielder, set the tone in the second inning with a massive home run. Teammates Lourdes Gurriel and Evan Longoria followed suit, delivering key hits in the same inning.

By the fifth inning, with the D-Backs holding a 4-1 lead, Nola was pulled from the game. The sudden downturn in his performance stood in stark contrast to his earlier playoff successes. He will be hoping to make a strong comeback in the MLB next season.