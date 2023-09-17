Philadelphia Phillies' DH Kyle Schwarber recorded just one hit on Saturday night but it was a big one. The power-hitting lefty hit a huge three-run homer against the St. Louis Cardinals to lead his team to a 6-1 victory.

Schwarber is not your traditional leadoff man, but that is where manager Rob Thomson has utilized him in the lineup. He has a meager .197 batting average and has not recorded a single base this season.

Still, Schwarber's ability to get on base and hit with power makes him a valuable asset early in the lineup.

After the victory, the two-time All-Star received an icy gift from his teammates. With no Gatorade bucket in sight, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh had some fun at Schwarber's expense and poured cold water all over him. Stott also had some kind words for the veteran:

"Atta boy Kyle!"

Schwarber has had an incredible second half to the season and it must have felt good to play the role of hero in a vital game.

Last season, Schwarber was one of the hottest hitters on a talented Philadelphia Phillies lineup. He finished with .218/.323/.504 slash line, recorded 126 hits and 94 RBIs.

Schwarber also led the National League in home runs with 46, finishing behind only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Despite his low batting average, Schwarber continues to put up big numbers. This year, he has already recorded 44 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber is looking to win his second World Series with the Phillies this year

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber watches his home run during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Schwarber is remembered fondly by Chicago fans. He was a member of the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning side that broke the organization's 108-year championship drought.

The 30-year-old fell just short of his second championship last year when the Phillies lost out to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

"Home run #44 for Kyle Schwarber was a 114 MPH rocket!" - Codify

The Phillies once again look like serious contenders. The win over the Cardinals takes their record to 81-76 and they lead the NL wild card rankings.

Similar to last season, the Phils are heating up at the right time of the year. Don't be surprised if they find themselves battling it out for the pennant once again.