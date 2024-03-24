PHOTO: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne channels DC's Wonder Woman vibe with SEC championship leotard

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skenes' girlfriend and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne secured the SEC championship on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center. Dunne, who is in her senior year, shared glimpses of the behind-the-scenes moments of LSU's NCAA 2024 season.

Before turning up for the SEC meet, Dunne shared her LSU gymnastic outfit look and compared it to DC's Wonder Woman.

"Wonder Woman Today," she wrote in the caption.

Olivia Dunne Instagram story

LSU secures fifth SEC championship; Olivia Dunne & Co. match highest program's score at championship

The LSU women's gymnastics team secured its fifth SEC title after matching the program's highest score (198.075) for the day, helping the Tigers finish at the top of the SEC table after two sessions.

Notable contributions came from Haleigh Bryant, who scored 9.975 in Vault and all-around. Ashley Cowan scored 9.950 on uneven bars, Konnor McClain scored a perfect 10.000 on the balance beam and Kiya Johnson and KJ Johnson scored 9.975 on floor exercise.

Olivia Dunne participated only in bars, scoring 9.80.

Coach Jay Clark praised the group and said that winning the championship in front of their home crowd was special.

“It means everything to be able to bring this home," Clark said. "This is a great group and I’m very proud of how they’ve gone about their business all year long.

“The SEC is a gauntlet, and to come in here and be able to do it at home in front of our fans was pretty special. LSU is a special place.”

The SEC rankings were as follows:

LSU, 198.075 Alabama, 197.750 Kentucky, 197.600 Florida, 197.300 Missouri, 197.275 Arkansas, 197.050 Auburn, 196.775 Georgia, 196.075

The team will now play in the NCAA regionals from April 3–7 at the Campus Site. This will be followed by the NCAA championship scheduled for April 18–20 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dunne will wish nothing less than an NCAA championship in her final year.

