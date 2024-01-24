“Secured the goods” - Josh Hader's wife Maria left delighted as Astros club store houses iconic 1994 team jacket debuted by Latin pop-star Selena

Josh Hader recently signed with the Houston Astros, who made him the highest-paid closer ever. He and his wife Maria were invited to their introductory press conference, where they got to visit the stadium and meet the press for the first time as members of the team.

While they were looking around, Hader and his wife went into the team store, where the best merchandise for the Astros can be found. To Maria's delight, there was a rather iconic jacket available.

Josh Hader's wife gave his new team a shoutout on Instagram

This jacket debuted in 1994 on Selena, the Latin popstar. Maria is also Latin-American, so she immediately made a connection to the article about clothing and had to share it on her Instagram story.

She captioned it:

"Secured the goods. Shoutout to the Astros for having this in their team store!"

Hader and his wife got praise from fans for being so stylish, and she might end up with an iconic throwback jacket to complement her style next.

Josh Hader and wife Maria prepared to take on Houston

The Houston Astros might be the best team that Josh and Maria Hader have been on. They are the American League favorites, with better odds than all their competitors of winning it all.

Josh Hader is ready to get going with the Astros

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers, Hader's former teams, were not that favored at all. The Astros don't have a cut-and-dry run to the World Series, but they're a good team.

Adding Hader makes them even better, and it gives the family a new city to go to with dreams of capturing that crown. Hader has long been one of the best players in all of baseball, and he needs a championship ring to go along with that.

