“She is one of the most talented gymnasts” - Olivia Dunne's season-best performance mesmerizes fans as LSU dominates Arkansas

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne returned against the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday night after missing back-to-back meets. LSU registered a win against the Razorbacks, bouncing back from their loss against Missouri last week.

LSU also saw one of her most popular athletes in action, as they not only won the meet but also registered the highest single-meet score (198.475) of the season. Dunne, on her part, matched the season high with a score of 9.875. Interestingly, it was just the third event of the season for Dunne.

As soon as Olivia Dunne's season-best performance clips hit social media, fans stormed onto X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate her talent and skills.

"She is one of the most talented gymnasts. That was a 10," said one fan.

"So so impressed with her this season," said another user.

Here are a few other fan reactions.

Olivia Dunne's Olympic dream died a while ago

The 21-year-old gymnast is in her senior year and will soon bid goodbye to the college landscape. With the 2024 Paris Olympics around, there is speculation among fans on whether she will partake and represent the US again on international stages.

Olivia Dunne discussed the end of her Olympic dream on the BFF podcast in 2021 alongside Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry.

"That dream has died," Dunne said. "Well, I got hurt when I was about, I think, 15 or 16 years old."My bone had died in my ankle, and it fractured, so I kind of realized that maybe this is not for me anymore, and maybe I should just go to college and be healthy and happy."

One of the reasons that may have contributed was the elite gymnastics programs, which Dunne termed 'dysfunctional.'

"Also, the elite gymnastics program is pretty dysfunctional. It is an understatement so I kind of decided, Why not go to LSU? And I mean, a lot of my elite friends that I did gymnastics with and stuff, they're at LSU with me." [54:10].

Olivia Dunne boasts an immense following on social media, which has helped her grab big NIL deals. In her personal life, she is mother to her pet 'Baby Roux' and is dating Paul Skenes, who was selected first overall in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

