Shota Imanaga Update: Yankees 'don't love' coveted pitcher despite missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per MLB Insider

After Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sweepstakes, his fellow countryman, Shoto Imanaga, is generating buzz this offseason. Many teams that missed out on landing Yamamoto might see Imanaga as a good option.

However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently said that the New York Yankees don't like Imanaga and may not go after him:

"I would say Imanaga, another Japanese import, would do well; he is the clincher for Japan in the WBC; the left-hander is a crafty guy," Heyman said. "Yankees don't really love Imanaga, from what I understand. They think of him as more of a flyball pitcher, and may not work that well in Yankee Stadium, but left-handed, that is a plus."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heyman added that he doesn't expect the Yankees to be heavily involved in his sweepstakes. Moreover, he said they are looking at top tiers like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and trade targets, including Dylan Cease:

"I don't think the Yankees are that heavily involved in Imanaga at this point," Heyman added. "They are looking more at the top tier, like Snell and Montgomery, and maybe potential trade targets, like Cease. Imanaga, I think Imanaga is gonna get some interest from the Giants, the Red Sox, the Cubs and others.

"Very crafty 30-year-old pitcher, not at the ranks of Yamamoto, but outstanding pitcher who can be a mid-rotation starter in MLB."

Expand Tweet

An inside look at Shota Imanaga's pitching arsenal

Having spent eight seasons with the Yokohama Baystars in NPB's Central League, Shota Imanaga is posted by his team and is looking for potential suitors to play in MLB.

According to the SIS scouting report, Imanaga's arsenal is as diversified as it is potent, including a high-carry four-seamer at its core that has about 20 inches of induced vertical break (IVB). The pitch cuts through the zone while remaining flat, which results in swings and misses over the top of barrels.

According to data from DeltaGraphs, 35% of his pitches were chased in 2023. His arsenal, as per SIS, is as follows:

Fastball, 59%, 91.8 mph Slider, 16%, 81.5 mph Splitter, 12%, 83.2 mph Curveball, 7%, 73 mph Cutter, 4%, 86.7 mph Changeup, 2%, 81.5 mph

It remains to be seen where he ends up as we are in the last run of the offseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.