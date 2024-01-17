"Signing Snell would be such a reversal from everything" - MLB analyst believes Mets' are not even thinking about signing Blake Snell

The possibility of the New York Mets signing pitcher Blake Snell has sparked speculation among fans and analysts alike. During a Mets "Hot Stove" discussion on SNY Network, analysts weighed in on the potential move, with MLB analyst Andy Martino expressing skepticism about the likelihood of such a signing.

Martino pointed out that since Mets’ General Manager David Stearns has indicated an unwillingness to make splashy moves, and the idea of signing Snell would be a significant departure from the team’s offseason strategy. The Mets have been explicit in their plans and have so far followed through with them, making a dramatic move like bringing in Snell seems unlikely given their current trajectory:

"Signing Snell would be such a reversal from everything the Mets have been talking about this offseason, and they’ve been very explicit, they said what they were going to do and they’ve done it so far." - Andy Martino

John Harper added that the lack of public information about Snell‘s market suggests that he may be seeking a substantial long-term deal, potentially around $240 million. The New York Yankees reportedly offered an introductory deal nearly $100 million less than Snell’s asking price, prompting them to pivot towards signing Marcus Stroman instead:

"We haven’t heard a lot about his market publicly so, it sounds like he’s asking for an 8-year deal which everyone is going to be skeptical about." - John Harper

Todd Zeile further expressed his skepticism about Snell being a good match for the New York Mets and New York City. He noted that while the pitcher’s talent is undeniable, factors like inconsistency and potential discomfort in the New York environment make the signing less plausible:

"I think the reasons are I don’t think he’s a great match for this team, I don’t think he’s a great match for New York City." - Todd Zeile

Blake Snell has reportedly been seeking a long-term deal over $200 million

A glimpse into the market for Blake Snell reveals that the pitcher is seeking a hefty contract, with reports suggesting a minimum of $240 million. Despite his impressive 2023 season with the San Diego Padres, winning the National League Cy Young Award, teams seem hesitant to meet his asking price. The New York Yankees and several other teams are reportedly monitoring Snell’s free agency, waiting to see if his demands drop.

Blake Snell is seeking a hefty contract, with reports suggesting a minimum of $240 million.

As the offseason progresses, the intrigue around where Blake Snell will land continues to grow. Whether the Mets will deviate from their stated plans and pursue the high-profile pitcher remains uncertain, but the market dynamics and Snell’s contract expectations may play a crucial role in determining his destination this winter.

