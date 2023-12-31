Josie Canseco has left her social media fanbase stunned with her latest look for photographer David Yarrow's special photoshoot celebrating glamor in the city of Telluride.

Josie is the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco. He was an influential figure for the Oakland Athletics, as he and Mark McGwire created a formidable tandem that earned them the nickname "Bash Brothers."

Yankees legend Jose Canseco's only daughter Josie has gone on to become a well-known model while also having some acting experience. She walked the ramp for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and has also appeared in Playboy magazine.

In her most recent photo shoot, she was seen posting images from her shoot with David Yarrow on her Instagram account. The shoot features Josie Canseco walking in front of a vintage World War 2 plane.

As described on his own Instagram account by Yarrow, the plane was built in 1943 and was used in the War before being converted into a modernised version of itself. The plane was positioned in a lush green airfield with a stunning backdrop.

Fans on Instagram loved Josie's style as she wore a furry overcoat and a beanie, carrying a large suitcase to make it appear that she was a passenger on the plane. The fans took to the Instagram comments section to voice their adimiration:

One fan wrote:

"You are simply the most talented person ever."

While another wrote, "Absolutely beautiful."

Here are a few other comments:

Telluride shoot latest of many collaborations between Josie Canseco and David Yarrow

Josie Canseco and David Yarrow's professional partnership dates back to 2018 when the model appeared for an outdoor shoot in Utah. Titled by Yarrow as "The Break Up", the Playboy model could be seen sharing the car's front seat with a wolf with Utah's Monument Valley in the backdrop.

This was the first of many shoots between the professional photographer and the model.

