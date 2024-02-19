"Something needs to change" - NBA insider suggests taking a page out of MLB's playbook to salvage All-Star Game

There has been plenty of talk this weekend regarding the quality of the NBA All-Star Game. Although fans have always been excited by the game's biggest stars coming together in one game, the decline in competitiveness among the All-Star participants has left much to be desired.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game saw the two teams drafted by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo put together an unfathomable final score of 211-186. As if the incredible amount of points scored in the game was not enough of an indication that the players were not invested in playing defense, the overall product lacked any quality of competition.

This has led many fans and experts to see how the NBA could save the All-Star Game. One such expert is NBA insider Shams Charania, who suggested that the league look to the MLB and how the game comes with playoff implications.

"All the players said it after the game, something needs to change, something needs to be done...I think there needs to be some level of incentive on the game." @ShamsCharania on the All-Star Game. http://FanDuel.com/watch" - @RunItBackFDTV

From 2003 to 2016 the MLB's All-Star model was divided into the American League vs. the National League with the winning league being granted home-field advantage in the World Series. As a result of the playoff implications, the Midsummer classic saw an increased edge from players, something that was visibly lacking for the NBA this weekend.

Shams Charania believes that if the NBA were to adopt the MLB's model, it could incentivize many of the NBA's biggest stars to perform with more intensity, particularly on the defensive side of the floor. It remains to be seen if the NBA will stick to team captains like they did this year with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo or if they will move to an East vs. West format.

The MLB changed their All-Star Game model in 2017

Although Shams Charnia suggests that the NBA could adopt the MLB's former All-Star model, the MLB has since changed the outcome of the Midsummer Classic. The MLB still uses the National League vs. the American League, however, the winning side no longer earns a guaranteed home-field advantage in the World Series.

"The MLB All-Star game still stands alone among the All-Star contests for watchability. The other leagues probably should just go with All-Pro lists and leave it at that." - @melissalockard

Instead, home-field advantage is granted to the team with the higher regular season record as opposed to the All-Star winner. Last year, the Texas Rangers were given home-field advantage because of their 90-72 record, which gave them a slight edge over the Arizona Diamondbacks' 84-78 record.

