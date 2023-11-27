On Monday, the Cardinals finalized a deal to bring AL Cy Young Award runner-up Sonny Gray to their club. Already, the deal is being touted as perhaps the biggest free agency signing of the offseason so far.

Pitching for the Minnesota Twins in 2023, Gray went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA across a career-best 32 starts. His FIP figure of 2.83 and HR/9 of just 0.4 led the AL in both categories.

Fully aware that Sonny Gray may be entering the prime of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals, ailing from a disastrous 2023 season, were quick to snag him. His new deal will see Gray earn $75 million over the next three seasons.

"Sonny Gray officially signs with the Cardinals for three years, $75 million" - Talkin' Baseball

For the St. Louis Cardinals, the deal carries great significance. The Birds finished the 2023 season with a 71-91 record, contributing to their first last-place divisional finish since 1990. With their already-shaky rotation losing Adam Wainwright to retirement, the Cards were desperate for experienced arms with longevity, something they seek with Gray.

The Cardinals were slammed in recent weeks for extending deals to two 36 year old veterans in Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson. Though both former Cardinals, the pair have been struggling, and both own an ERA over 4 over the past couple of seasons. Lynn, who spent last year split between the White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed 44 home runs last year, highest in the NL.

For fans of the Minnesota Twins, Gray's departure is not a cause for celebration. The fanbase is still riding high off of their team's first postseason series win since 2004 this season. In addition to Gray, starter Kenta Maeda has also left the team in free agency, opting to sign with the Detroit Tigers, an AL Central divisional foe.

Sonny Gray career highpoint may come during his time in St. Louis

If Sonny Gray's performance in 2023 taught us anything, it is that he is now capable at receiving the status of an elite starter. The Cards' 4.88 rotation ERA was a huge part of their woes last year, for that reason, this move looks to be a very shrewd one indeed.

If Gray can energize the pitching corps by eating up innings and logging wins, then expect the Cardinals to regain their long-hold place at the top of the NL Central.

