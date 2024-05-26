"The league ain't ready" - Yankees fans joyful after Jasson Dominguez mashes his first home run of the season during minor league rehab appearance

While the New York Yankees lineup is filled with sluggers, they could add another soon with Jasson Dominguez getting ready. Dominguez had his rookie season cut short last year when he had Tommy John surgery in September.

However, the young slugger is in the middle of his minor-league rehab stint. He's looking close to being ready, as he smoked his first home run of the season on Saturday.

It was a no-doubter off Dominguez's bat, giving his club the lead. He seemingly has not lost his power after getting the surgery.

Dominguez is the Yanks' top prospect coming into the year. He still has a few weeks before the club needs to decide whether they want to bring him up or keep his focus in the minor leagues.

"The league ain't ready" - one fan posted.

"Soto, Judge, Dominguez, Stanton 2-3-4-5 will absolutely feed families" - posted another.

"Call up the Martian" - posted another.

Yankees fans are starting to salivate at the thought of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Jasson Dominguez all in the same lineup. That would be a trio that would strike fear into nearly every starting rotation.

"Dominguez will not only dominate at the MLB level for many many years, he’ll also be on his cheap rookie contract which will help poor budget conscious Hal afford Soto" - said another fan.

"Yanks are only gonna get better" - said another.

"See you in the Bronx" - said another.

The future is certainly bright in the Bronx. There's a lot to be excited about, and the fanbase knows it.

Do not expect to see Jasson Dominguez in the Yankees lineup right away

New York Yankees - Jasson Dominguez (Image via USA Today)

When going on minor league rehab stints, players have a 20-day clock. Once their time runs out, they must either be placed on a minor league squad or put on the big league roster.

With the way things are going for the Yankees, they may not see calling Jasson Dominguez up right away. They already have a great outfield that has played out of their minds this year.

It would make a lot of sense that the club would keep him down in the minors after his 20-day clock runs out. While he's an excellent player, there's no need to rush him when the outfield has been just fine.

