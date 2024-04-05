"The legacy that I want to leave" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne discusses her mission to support future female student-athletes

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is an inspiration to many female college athletes. She has set the bar high when it comes to popularity, which started in 2020 when she joined TikTok, the same year she had joined LSU.

Boasting over 11 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, Dunne has rose to fame and ranks among the top three college athletes in NIL deals ($3.7 million, as per On3). However, Dunne wants to be an inspiration for others and want to leave a lasting legacy, one that female college athletes can follow.

Following in this pursuit, Olivia Dunne launched her own Livvy Fund to help fellow female athletes in the NIL space.

“The Livvy Fund is definitely part of the legacy that I want to leave,” Dunne said. “It’s progressed so well so far … I started with the gymnastics team to have a good starting point.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Dunne has helped her fellow teammates, including Konnor McClain, Ashley Cowan, Jillian Hoffman, Chase Brock, KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard and Kiya Johnson, through her initiative.

As a gymnast, Olivia Dunne hasn't participated regularly in 2024 but has occasionally grabbed the spotlight. On her senior night, Dunne got a perfect 10 from one judge, with an average score of 9.975 on the beam.

Moreover, in the SEC championship game, which LSU won, Dunne scored 9.80 on the bars.

Olivia Dunne isn't decided on whether she'll be back for another year

Rumors of Olivia Dunne's retirement sparked earlier in February when she uploaded a TikTok video where she mentioned on enjoying the last couple of months at LSU.

"When the sport I've done for the past 18 years will come to an end in less than 2 months," she said in the video.

However, after winning the SEC championship, Dunne spoke about her college career beyond this year. She mentioned that she hasn't decided about it yet and also said that her sole focus is to win the championship with LSU.

Due to the extra-year eligibility granted to college athletes due to COVID, Dunne has the option to return for one more year.

"Yeah, I've not decided if I'm coming back for a fifth year yet. I could, but I haven't really thought about it yet," Dunne said. ""I'm so focused on the end of this year and bringing home the national championship."

Whether she returns or not, Olivia Dunne has put a great benchmark for women athletes in the NIL space.

