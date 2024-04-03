"Put Livvy on the roster" - Fans impressed as Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off unexpected hoop skills in LSU leotard

Fresh off the SEC championship, Olivia Dunne is enjoying her senior year with her LSU teammates. The LSU Tigers gymnastics team is currently preparing for their NCAA regional round, which starts on April 4 in Bud Walton Arena.

Off the gymnastics, Olivia Dunne tried her hand at a basketball court recently, which can be seen in the video shared by LSU Gymnastics' official Instagram handle.

In the video, Dunne can be seen dribbling effectively. She then tried to shoot buckets from beyond the arc and made three of them. To everyone's surprise, she even made a three off the backboard with ease.

This comes around a time when the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the LSU women's college basketball team in the Elite Eight matchup. Dunne's skills in the video prompted fans to appeal for her roster selection on the basketball team.

"LSU women are good at everything," one user said.

"Put @livvydunne on the roster," another user suggested.

Here are the fan reactions:

Olivia Dunne not sure whether she'll bid goodbye, backtracks from her previous retirement hints

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers looks on before a meet against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on February 23, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne sparked retirement rumors a few months ago, saying this would be her last year in college sports.

However, her recent statement in a press conference put some doubts in the minds of her fans about whether she will continue to tap into her last eligible year in college. This is the relaxation awarded to all college athletes to extend their college career due to the COVID year.

Earlier this February, she uploaded a video hinting at retirement, where she said:

"When the sport I've done for the past 18 years will come to an end in less than 2 months."

In contrast, at a recent press conference, reporters asked about her future beyond this year and she said:

"Yeah, I've not decided if I'm coming back for a fifth year yet. I could, but I haven't really thought about it yet."

She added that her sole focus is winning a championship for LSU.

"I'm so focused on the end of this year and bringing home the national championship," Dunne added.

With these statements, fans may still get to see Olivia Dunne participating with the LSU gymnastics team beyond this year.

