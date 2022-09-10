"The shift is gonna hopefully create a little bit more offense"- Francisco Lindor shares his support for the MLB's shift ban in the 2023 season

Francisco Lindor came out in support of the new MLB rules that go into effect for the 2023 season. Today, the league voted to implement a pitch clock, ban the defensive shift, limit the number of pickoff moves, and enlarge the bases.

The minor leages experimented with pitch clock implementation this year. Utilizing the clock, minor league games have averaged a completed time of under two hours and thirty minutes. Pitchers will have 15 seconds when there are no runners on base and 20 seconds when there are runners on base.

The rule is strict. The catcher must be ready at the 10-second mark, and the batter must be ready at the 8-second mark. The pitcher must start his pitching motion before time expires. If the pitcher doesn't start his windup before time expires, the batter is awarded an automatic ball. If there is a violation by the hitter, the pitcher is awarded an automatic strike.

The second major rule for next season is banning the defensive shift. The ruling states that all four infielders must be on the dirt with two infielders on each side of second base. If there is a violation of this rule, the opposing team can either take the outcome of the play that happened or take an automatic ball instead. This will shorten the game and help players like Francisco Lindor stay locked in during their at-bats.

SNY @SNYtv "The shift is gonna hopefully create a little bit more offense"



"The shift is gonna hopefully create a little bit more offense" - Francisco Lindor

This rule is meant to get some offense back into the game. Teams like the Houston Astros can no longer employ a four-man outfield. Players like New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor voiced his pleasure in the rule changes.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Oh look! A bunt for a hit against the shift.



"Oh look! A bunt for a hit against the shift." - Fabian Ardaya

The shift will allow hitters like Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun to worry less about pulling the ball a certain direction and just hit. Calhoun is the most shifted on hitter in the MLB, facing a shift in over 90 percent of his at-bats in the last two seasons.

Francisco Lindor will benefit offensively and defensively from these new rule changes

Along with allowing more offense in the game, banning the shift can allow for more spectacular defensive plays. Teams can no longer play their shortstop up the middle. Instead, the shortstop will have to make a diving play to reach them. As Lindor has been one of the first players to speak on the new rules, it will be interesting to see what other players think.

