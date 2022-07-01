"This current team gets fu***d up in October by Houston" "Lineup has too many holes" - New York Yankees fans react to team's offensive woes against Houston Astros

The New York Yankees traveled to Houston, Texas, tonight for a make-up game against the Astros. This marked the fifth game between the two teams in the past week as both teams split a four-game series in the Bronx.

Tonight, the Yankees' offense was quiet, scratching across just one run as the team lost to the Astros 2-1. Their record is now 56-21, which is still easily the best record in all of baseball.

The lone run for the New York Yankees came from Anthony Rizzo as he belted his 21st home run of the season.

The Yankees have now gone 2-3 against the Astros in 2022. They seem to be the only team to have given them any trouble all season.

dylanlucci @Dyl168 @Yankees This current team gets fucked up in October by Houston

The Yankees' lineup is still one of the best in baseball. Despite this, their fans want to make changes to the lineup.

Armand @Armand27



They need to upgrade if the want to beat Houston. @Yankees Lineup has too many holes.

The two teams will play two more times this year in the regular season. The two games come directly after the All-Star break on July 21 as part of a day-night doubleheader in Houston.

Anthony Rizzo blasts a solo home run during tonight's Yankees v Astros game.

The New York Yankees offense failed to muster any momentum tonight as they managed to score just one run. The team gave the ball to starting pitcher Luis Severino, who had a solid outing.

Severino went six innings, allowing just two earned runs. Severino is now 4-3 with a 3.35 ERA.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia outperformed Severino's solid outing, going 5.1 innings and allowing just one earned run.

The Astros got their two runs in the game off the bat of Alex Bregman in the third inning. Bregman smashed a two-run double, scoring Jake Meyers and Aledmys Diaz.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Bregman 2-run double gets Houston on top!

"Bregman 2-run double gets Houston on top!"-@Talkin' Baseball

The only other run in the game came from Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo. This was Rizzo's 21st home run of the season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Anthony Rizzo hits his 21st home run of the season to get the Yankees on the board!

"Anthony Rizzo hits his 21st home run of the season to get the Yankees on the board!"-@Talkin' Yanks

The Houston Astros were able to shut down the New York Yankees lineup as they won by a score of 2-1.

Following this quick one-game series, the Astros will face off against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend. The Yankees, on the other hand, travel to Cleveland to face off against the Guardians.

