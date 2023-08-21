Today marks the completion of the first wedding anniversary of Hollywood A-listers Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The multi-talented artist posted a nice message to her husband along with previously unreleased images from their lovely wedding ceremony on Instagram.

Lopez and Affleck first wed secretly on July 17, 2022, in the exclusive Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. However, on August 20, 2022, they threw a lavish wedding ceremony at the home of the Gone Girl actor in Riceboro, Georgia, to renew their vows.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans celebrated Lopez and Afflecks' first anniversary taking hilarious jibes at them on Instagram.

One fan remarked,

"The Afflecks reminding me to call my ex and see what's up,z' wrote one user while the other commented: "More rings than Kobe and MJ combined."

While another claimed,

"I’ll give them one more year."

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

The first time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's paths intertwined was in 2002 on the sets of the film Gigli. Cris Judd, Lopez's second husband, was her spouse at the time. However, in 2003, they parted ways. After that, Lopez dated Affleck shortly before getting engaged to him. But their relationship fizzled out, and the couple split in 2004.

After spending over ten years apart, the two came back together in 2021, enabling several rumours of dating. Lopez finally affirmed their union and the two got reengaged in April 2022.

Jennifer Lopez dated Yankees legend, Alex Rodriguez

After four years of dating, Lopez and Rodriguez unexpectedly announced the end of their romance on April 15, 2021.

The announcement came a month after the famous couple had publicly called off their wedding because they were going through a rough patch.

In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente Beer, Rodriguez is also the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. He is a co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA). One of the most anticipated prospects in baseball at the time of his professional debut, Rodriguez is regarded as one of the game's all-time greats.