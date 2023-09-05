MLB star Cole Tucker's fiance Vanessa Hudgens was astounded as she joined a queue of sequin-clad fans at Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles on Monday. The 34-year-old actress looked stunning while posing for pre-show pictures at SoFi Stadium in a glittery silver dress.

She sported a long glittering jacket and futuristic eyewear as she joined a number of other A-listers in the crowd of maybe more than 70,000 people. As she posed for amusing pictures with her companions, Vanessa brandished a glittery black fan.

Hudgens was head over heels for Beyonce and also posted a heartwarming message for her on social media:

"I can’t even describe how special tonight was. Beyoncé is the goat. Thank you @sofi for having me. So grateful. So inspired. So full. "

Beyonce celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday in addition to concluding the final of her three Renaissance Tour engagements there. Diana Ross surprised the star and sang her a birthday song on stage.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship timeline

Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Tucker and "High School Musical" star Hudgens' relationship sparked rumours in 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Hudgens later confirmed the news saying that she had struck up a conversation with Tucker during a Zoom group chat for meditation. The couple has been together ever since. Hudgens helps Tucker during the baseball games, and Tucker helps Hudgens while she is at work.

Before Vanessa had shown off her engagement ring, rumours had it that the couple had got engaged in November 2022 and celebrated the occasion with a vacation to Paris.

Tucker, who is now the shortstop and outfielder in the Colorado Rockies organization, has previously played for the Pittsburgh Pirates.