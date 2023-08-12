Vanessa Hudgens shared an incident that took place amid the pandemic's uncertainty in an open interview with Jay Shetty.

Hudgens had enrolled herself in a meditation class being led by Jay Shetty and hosted by none other than her friend and former co-star Joe Jonas when she was struggling. She had no idea that what happened next would change her life forever.

A flurry of notifications flooded in from her friends, confirming their attendance at the upcoming sessions, during the meditation session.

One notification stood out from the rest: it bore a baseball bat icon and the name Cole Tucker. Vanessa's curiosity was piqued, driving her to uncover more.

She inquired with a friend, only to learn that her friend was just as clueless about the "baseball player." Determined to unravel the mystery, Vanessa took it upon herself. With just a few taps, she found Cole Tucker's Instagram account, solidifying his identity as a legitimate professional baseball player.

"Found him on Instagram and then I was like, oh, he's the baseball player"

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Love Story

Vanessa Hudgens, a former "High School Musical" star, and Cole Tucker, a former Pittsburgh Pirates player, found each other amidst the chaos of the pandemic.

In November 2020, when they were seen walking hand in hand in Los Angeles, Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, initially sparked dating rumors. Hudgens later acknowledged she was the one who initiated contact when they first spoke during a Zoom meditation group call.

Hints of their engagement circulated in November 2022, marked by a romantic trip to Paris. Speculation grew about their engagement by the close of 2022, with Vanessa Hudgens first displaying her engagement ring.