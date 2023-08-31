WATCH: Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman spends his day off working at local drive-thru, much to the surprise of fans

Every baseball fan knows that Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros is one of the best offensive players in the game. However, not everyone knows that the New Mexico-native seems to have a rather interesting side hustle.

Since breaking into the league in 2016, Bregman has slowly solidified his reputation. His breakout season came in 2018, when he hit .286/.394/.532 with 31 home runs, 103 RBIs, an a league-leading 51 doubles.

A member of the 500-RBI club, Bregman also has a pair of World Series under his belt. He is a multiple-time All-Star and MVP contender. For this reason, fans could hardly believe it when they saw the superslugger at their local drive-thru window on Thursday.

"Imagine pulling up to Raising Cane’s and Alex Bregman is taking your order" - Talkin' Baseball

The restaurant in question was Raisin' Canes at Houston's Westminster Plaza. The 29-year old put in an hour of work, and showed off the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series trophy to several adoring fans. There were also giveaway prizes for fans who queued up early.

While the spectacle was indeed something to behold, it was not the first time that an Astros player has put in a shift. Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena worked at another Raisin Cane's location in Houston in late 2022, mere weeks after the Astros bested the Philadelphia Phillies to win that year's Fall Classic. It looks like this might be becoming something of a Houston tradition.

Earlier this season, Bregman drew four walks and struck a Grand Slam in a game against the Los Angeles Angels. By doing so, he became the first player in history to achieve the feat. While Bregman may be an excellent drive-thru attendant, it is probably safe to suggest that he sticks to baseball for as long as he can.

"Alex Bregman's 5th career grand slam extends his hitting streak to 10 games!" - MLB

Can Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros do it again?

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are the defending champions. Not since the 2000 New York Yankees has a defending champ gone back-to-back. However, it looks like a distinct possibility.

The core of the team remains, and the team has made some important moves like bringing back 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Perhaps fans will be able to look forward to seeing the World Series trophy at Raising Cane's in 2024.