WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes demonstrates multi-sport prowess, crushing six long balls in charity Home Run Derby

When it comes to the modern purveyors of raw athleticism, quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs should always be brought up in the conversation.

Mahomes gained widespread notoriety after he led the Chiefs to victory at Super Bowl LIV in 2019, becoming the youngest quarterback to do so. His ten-year, $477 million deal that he signed in 2020 remains the third-most lucrative sports contract in history.

In addition to winning the SuperBowl again in 2023, Patrick Mahomes is a 2-time MVP, 5-time Pro Bowl participant, and was named the MVP of both Super Bowls that he competed in.

In addition to his plentiful football accomplishments, Patrick Mahomes was also a promising baseball player in his youth. A graduate of Texas Tech, the Texas-native quit baseball in his sophomore year to focus on football.

Mahomes, who had an MLB player for a father, was even offered a contract by the Detroit Tigers after the team selected him in the 37th round of the 2014. Although he was considered a strong pitching prospect, Mahomes turned down the team's offer to stay on top of football.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Patrick Mahomes was the most recent MVP drafted by the Tigers Patrick Mahomes was the most recent MVP drafted by the Tigers https://t.co/muK3y8Alsb

During a recent appearance at a charity softball game, Mahomes reminded fans of his superior athletic talent. The game, which was held at Legends Field in Kansas City, and pitted the defensive corps of the Kansas City Chiefs against the offense.

Mahomes showed off his big bat in the pre-game, crushing six home runs in batting practice. Mahomes even demonstrated switch-hitting ability, sending balls soaring into the stands from both sides of the plate.

"Watch *6* home runs crushed by #ChiefsKingdom QB @PatrickMahomes at the @MVS_11 charity softball game. Mahomes won the Home Run Derby, then went 3-3 in the game, including a Grand Slam." - Jared Koller

When it came time for the game, Mahomes went 3-for-3 with a Grand Slam. Another one of his home runs came in the form of an inside-the-park jack as he helped propel the offense to victory.

Patrick Mahomes represents a dying breed of multi-sport studs

Gone are the days when players like Deion Sanders could flawlessly float between his duties on the Atlanta Braves and his various NFL committements. However, when fans get rare glimpses into Mahomes' capabilities in other sports, it really makes the 27-year old look special. Perhaps a future move to the MLB might not be out of the question for the KC superstar.

