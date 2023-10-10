WATCH: Multiple brawls break out at Dodger Stadium after D'backs push LA to brink of NLDS elimination in Game 2

The LA Dodgers boasted a formidable 100-62 record in the regular season to clinch the NL West. However, they have found themselves on shaky ground in the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers have lost their first two games at their home stadium. The team's underperformance has not only dismayed their followers but also ignited tensions among the spectators.

The usually reliable Clayton Kershaw failed to bring his regular season magic to the series opener. In contrast, the Diamondbacks, led by a strong showing from Zac Gallen and Merill Kelly, kept the Dodgers' bats silent. This has put the LA team in a tough spot in the series.

The unexpected downturn in the Dodgers' fortunes seems to have deeply affected their fans. While many expressed their frustration verbally, a few went beyond mere words.

Disturbingly, several confrontations among fans were reported within the stadium. Videos capturing these disputes, some even turning physical, have made their rounds online.

While the reasons behind these aggressive exchanges vary, they clearly show the pressure and intensity of the playoffs. Now, with this added drama in the stands, the Dodgers face the daunting task of clawing their way back into the series.

The Dodgers face NLDS elimination after losing twice in a row against the Diamondbacks

The Dodgers, hoping to even the score in the NLDS, came up short against the Diamondbacks with a 4-2 loss in Game 2. Despite multiple opportunities, they just couldn't bridge the gap, pushing them further into a precarious playoff position.

Shifting to Phoenix for Game 3, the Dodgers are now in a tight spot. Two lackluster starts from Bobby Miller and Kershaw have hurt their chances.

Further, the expected firepower from stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman is notably absent. The duo has failed to bat in a single run, and their lack of performance is evident.

The Dodgers are now staring down the barrel of a potential early playoff exit. They need to rally and win three straight games to avoid another NLDS disappointment. The pressure's on, and Game 3 is now a must-win for the Dodgers.