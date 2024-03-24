WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne recreates Kanye West's iconic Grammy speech to celebrate LSU's fifth SEC title

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers gymnastics team recently defeated the SEC pool to win the title on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center. The team topped the scoreboard with 198.075, finishing first to win the program's fifth SEC title.

Hyped-up Livvy Dunne impersonated Kanye West's famous speech when he won the Grammy:

"Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn't win, I guess we'll never know," Paul Skenes' girlfriend said, with apt facial expressions.

LSU Women's Basketball star Angels Reese wishes Olivia Dunne & Co. on the championship

Fellow student athlete Angel Reese congratulated the gymnastics program for their achievement. She took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of LSU teammates holding the SEC trophy.

Angel Reese reacts to LSU Tigers winning SEC Title

Kiya Johnson, who scored 9.975 on the floor exercise, said:

“I mean, I think it’s gonna give us all the momentum in the world going into regionals, and also confidence.”

Head coach Jay Clark was proud of the girls who lifted the title in their backyard.

"It means everything to be able to bring this home," Clark said. "This is a great group and I'm very proud of how they've gone about their business all year long. The SEC is a gauntlet, and to come in here and be able to do it at home in front of our fans was pretty special. LSU is a special place."

The SEC rankings at the close of the finals meet were as follows:

LSU, 198.075 Alabama, 197.750 Kentucky, 197.600 Florida, 197.300 Missouri, 197.275 Arkansas, 197.050 Auburn, 196.775 Georgia, 196.075

The No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers can now move ahead and start preparing for the NCAA Regionals, which will commence from April 3–7 at the Campus Site. The NCAA Championship is from April 18–20 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Olivia Dunne is in her senior year and would want to bid goodbye to the college world with an NCAA championship. Although she still has an extra year of eligibility to play, she is likely to pass on that.

