Most baseball fans are familiar with Pete Rose and his situation with the MLB. As a player, Rose dominated the league. Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle," he won three World Series titles, three batting titles, two Gold Glove Awards, and 17 All-Star Game appearances.

On top of winning Rookie of the Year, Rose also leads the league in games played, hits, at-bats, singles, and outs recorded. That is quite the legacy to leave.

However, as a manager, Rose was banned from the sport for accusations of betting on games he played in and managed. This is a big no-no in MLB, and it has crushed his chances of making it into the Hall of Fame.

AI insists that Pete Rose should not be in the Hall of Fame

When asked if Pete Rose should be in the Hall of Fame, AI (Google Bard) insisted that he should never have his name represented in Cooperstown. Its main reason was that gambling on baseball was one of the biggest violations of MLB's rules.

"No, Pete Rose should not be in the Hall of Fame" - Google Bard.

A sign that was commonly used among all ballparks was the "no gambling" sign. While this was aimed more at fans than the players and coaches, the same rules still applied.

"[He] was a great baseball player, but he also gambled on baseball games while he was a player-manager for the Cincinnati Reds. Gambling on baseball is a serious violation of baseball rules, and it can compromise the integrity of the game" - Google Bard.

According to AI, Rose's actions were nothing but selfish and harmful. This is a sentiment that many fans of the game also share.

"Rose's actions were selfish and harmful, and they should not be rewarded with induction into the Hall of Fame" - Google Bard.

AI later went into additional reasons as to why Rose should not be in the Hall, which he could have handled differently over the years.

"Rose has never been fully honest about his gambling activities. He has repeatedly lied about how much he gambled and when he started gambling" - Google Bard.

AI also believes that Pete Rose never showed remorse for his actions and ruined the game's reputation.

"Rose has shown no remorse for his actions. He has never apologized to the fans or Major League Baseball. Rose's gambling scandal has tarnished the reputation of baseball. It has made fans question the integrity of the game" - Google Bard.

