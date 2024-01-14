We asked AI to predict which player will turn out to be the best signing of this offseason (& its reply is going to turn some heads)

This MLB offseason has been full of exciting signings and trades that will surely change the direction of some teams. Baseball fans will likely see Shohei Ohtani's presence in the postseason after he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other players like Juan Soto and Trent Grisham have been traded to the New York Yankees. You can also not forget the Dodgers trading for frontline starter Tyler Glasnow.

There is also a handful of impact players that are still on the open market. Players like Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman's markets have started to heat up as the days have gotten colder.

With such a wild offseason, we asked AI which player would be the best signing this winter. Its answer points to a player still without a team for the 2024 season.

AI believes Cody Bellinger will be the best signing this offseason

Cody Bellinger is an intriguing option. The former National League MVP is coming off a monster season, hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. It was a complete turnaround from his two lackluster seasons with the Dodgers in 2021 and 2022.

AI points to the ceiling that Bellinger has. He is a former Rookie of the Year and MVP Award winner and is just 28 years old. He still has room to grow and develop and is valuable as a utility man.

AI also sees the potential fit with other clubs. A change in scenery could really help the slugger thrive, and an improved hitting coach may unlock a higher ceiling. Plenty of teams in the league could use a left-handed power-hitting outfielder.

However, AI understands that signing Bellinger comes with its risks. He looked like a shell of himself with the Dodgers in 2021 and 2022. There is no telling when he could return to that form.

All in all, signing Bellinger could be the best offseason move. He has the potential to be one of the best hitters in the league next season and could do so if he finds the right environment.

This is likely not the answer most fans were expecting, especially after the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Both players signed record-breaking contracts, and the team looks poised to bring home the World Series title this upcoming season.

