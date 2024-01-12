"We shuffle together now" - Juan Soto reacts to Marcus Stroman signing with the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have a rivalry-turned-friendship pair in Marcus Stroman and Juan Soto in their clubhouse. According to the New York Post, the Yankees and the right-handed pitcher have agreed a two-year $37 million deal with an option for a third year.

Meanwhile, ahead of the arbitration deadline, the Yankees have settled with their All-Star outfield acquisition from the San Diego Padres on a record one-year, $31 million deal, the highest for an arbitration-eligible player.

Both Soto and Stroman recently engaged in a friendly banter from a strikeout play while they were playing for Padres and Chicago Cubs respectively. On the post from MLB Network post on Instagram captioned "Stro Show Soto Shuffle" which posted the video of them on field, Soto replied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We shuffle together now."

Expand Tweet

Stroman also took to Instagram to share the story on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Mi Hermano."

Expand Tweet

It seems like the teammates are already getting along well, and the Yankees fans couldn't be more happy.

"Man this is gonna be a good year team chem already through the roof," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Marcus Stroman and Juan Soto added to Yankees this offseason

The Yankees acquired Juan Soto and Trent Grisham in the offseason in a move that sent RHP Michael King, RHP Drew Thorpe, RHP Jhony Brito, RHP Randy Vásquez and C Kyle Higashioka to the Padres.

Moreover, Marcus Stroman recently agreed a two-year deal with the Yankees, that includes a vesting option for third if Stroman reaches 140 innings in 2025.

In 162 games in 2023, Soto batted .275 with 156 hits, 35 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 97 runs scored. He was awarded his fourth Silver Slugger.

The 32-year old pitcher earned the All-Star status after registering a 2.96 ERA with the Cubs in the first half of 2023. After battling hip and rib problems, he made only six starts (combined with two relief appearances) in the second half, allowing 23 earned runs in 24 innings and raising his season-long ERA to 3.95.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.