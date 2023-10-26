Which Hall of Famers have played in the Major Negro Leagues? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 26

The Oct. 26 MLB Immaculate Grid might prove to be a bit challenging. One of the intersections feature the ‘Hall of Fame’ honor and ‘Major Negro Leagues.’

Thus, participants aiming for an immaculate score must name one National Baseball Hall of Famer, who also played in the Negro Leagues.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 207 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

In total, only 37 players satisfy the two conditions, making it a difficult intersection to crack. Fortunately, you are at the right place.

This article will walk you through a few possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 26: Which Hall of Famers have played in the Major Negro Leagues?

The history of baseball in the United States is a story of triumph over adversity fueled by remarkable talents who defied the racial barriers of their time.

The Negro Leagues, a series of professional baseball leagues that ran from the late 1800s through the mid-20th century, saw some incredible players who went on to earn their rightful place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 1945, Jackie Robinson, who had played one season with the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues, signed a contract with the erstwhile Brooklyn Dodgers.

After one year in the minor league, Robinson became the first black player in MLB since 1888. He was a first-ballot inductee into the Hall of Fame in 1962.

A pitching legend of the Negro Leagues, Leroy Robert “Satchel” Paige was known for his lightning-quick fastball and impeccable control. His performances earned him the moniker “The Black Ace.”

Paige made his major league debut at the age of 42, making him, to this day, the oldest rookie in MLB history. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971.

Willie Mays is another excellent shout for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Mays' illustrious career began with the Birmingham Black Barons. He went on to have a legendary run with the New York/San Francisco Giants, spanning almost two decades.

He had a two-season spell with the New York Mets before eventually bringing down the curtains on his HOF career. He was honored in Cooperstown in 1979 - his very first year of eligibility.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.