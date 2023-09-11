Just when the New York Yankees fans thought the season could not get any worse, they heard the news of Jasson Dominguez's UCL tear, bringing a premature end to the rookie sensation's season.

Dominguez's promotion to the senior team earlier this month became an instant hit among fans as he registered a two-run homer against future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in his first at-bat.

Nicknamed 'The Martian' for his otherworldly abilities, Jasson Dominguez registered a hit in all three games against the Houston Astros to help the Yankees sweep the reigning World Series champions.

The 20-year-old managed three more homers since his big debut as the Yankees went on a five-game winning streak to reignite their postseason hopes.

While three defeats on the trot pretty much ended their hopes of a postseason spot, Yankees fans were greeted with the dreadful news of Dominguez's injury after the rookie was scratched from Sunday's lineup to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of the series.

Manager Aaron Boone broke the news of the young slugger's injury after he revealed that Jasson Dominguez tore his ulnar collateral ligament, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

"When he was doing his BP, his routine, and he was swinging, he couldn’t pop the ball or really hit it hard," Aaron Boone said following Sunday's win. "So we brought him up and he went and got tested during the game and he’s got a torn UCL.” (via Sports Illustrated)

The news caused widespread panic among the Yankees fanbase as the youngster will likely undergo the dreaded Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow.

Jasson Dominguez joins Luis Severino on the sidelines

The surgery will mean that the 20-year-old misses the remainder of the season, with his 2024 depending on his recovery in rehab.

The Dominican player's injury comes just a few days after star pitcher Luis Severino's season-ending injury. The veteran pitcher was finally starting to turn a corner after a horrible start to the season. The injury has thrown his Yankees future in doubt as his contract with the Bronx Bombers ends this season.