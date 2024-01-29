Yankees Hot Stove Update: Former Astros reliever headed to Bronx after being claimed off waivers

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees are bringing a local product back to the city.

On Monday, the team claimed left-handed relief pitcher Matt Gage off of the waiver wire, adding him to their growing pitching staff. The 30-year-old Gage was designated for assignment last week by the Houston Astros.

The claiming of Matt Gage off of the waiver wire is an intriguing one for the New York Yankees, as the six-foot-three, left-handed pitcher could earn himself a shot with the big club. Although he might simply be a depth add, Gage could be worth a look for New York.

Matt Gage has seen limited action in the MLB but has been solid when given the opportunity. In 19.2 innings split between the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros, he has posted a 1.83 ERA with 20 strikeouts.

New York has been in the market for additional bullpen arms in the offseason but has been unable to land any of the big fish in free agency. The Bronx Bombers were heavily linked to another former Houston Astros relief pitcher, Hector Neris, who eventually signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs.

The New York Yankees will likely continue to pursue bullpen arms this offseason

Matt Gage might be a low-risk, high-reward addition for New York, but the club will likely continue their pursuit of a more proven bullpen arm this offseason.

While many of the top relief pitchers on the free agent market like Josh Hader and Craig Kimbrel, there are many veterans remaining on the open market. If the Yankees are going to add a relief pitcher in free agency, they may need to look at some veterans who may be less exciting for the fanbase.

Some of the top bullpen arms remaining in free agency include a reunion with Wandy Peralta, Phil Maton Alex Colome and Michael Fulmer.

