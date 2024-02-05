"You do realize I’m only 12 and I love my mom" - Alysa Milano's son claps back at trolls, defending 'Charmed' actress amid GoFundMe backlash

Actress Alyssa Milano has come under intense fire for her decision to ask for money for her son's baseball team to go on a trip. Famous for Charmed, she and other projects set up a GoFundMe for the team. However, she was criticized for being rich and famous and still asking for money.

It got so bad that internet accounts took their comments to Milano's son's account. She shared a screenshot where someone bullied the Milanos for what had happened when Milo Milano responded in defense of his mother.

Milo had written:

“You do realize I’m only 12 and I love my mom. My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone.”

Milano was recently spotted in an expensive car, which drove the hate further. Now that her son is involved, this situation has taken another turn.

Alyssa Milano defends GoFundMe decision

Alyssa Milano has been facing the internet's wrath recently. Despite being a successful actress, she has a GoFundMe for her son's baseball team. Further, her husband works in the medical field.

Alyssa Milano defended the GoFundMe.

Milano initially defended her actions on Instagram via Huffington Post:

“Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different. As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip — I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday.”

Despite her reasoning, the baseball community isn't buying it. They believe it's morally incorrect of Milano to ask money from people when she is worth around $10 million.

