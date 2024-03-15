Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares glimpse of quality time over dinner with mother Katherine

Between her relationship with pitching prospect Paul Skenes, and her rewarding amateur gymnastics career, Olivia Dunne often has her hands full. Despite such a fulfilling timetable, LSU varsity gymnast tries to relish whatever quality time she can get with members of her family.

In a recent story on her Instagram account, Dunne shared a heartfelt moment with her mother, Katherine, featuring the two sharing a meal at an undisclosed restaurant. Though the moment was a mother-daughter affair, Dunne was sure to document the occasion with her five million Instagram followers.

Olivia Dunne sharing an intimate meal with her mother Katherine

In addition to being a renowned Louisiana State University gymnast, Dunne has also become very famous. After posting videos of her gymnastics routines online during the 2020 lockdowns, her following soon grew exponentially. Currently, the 21-year old boasts some 13 million followers on TikTok in addition to her five million on Instagram.

Despite her young fame, not everything has been easy for Olivia Dunne. The gymnast has claimed that she requires a full-time security detail, and no longer attends in person classes.

It was LSU that Dunne first met Paul Skenes, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in last June's MLB Draft. Standing at 6-foot-6, Skenes went 13-2, registering a 1.69 ERA in his final season in college. Now, the big 21-year old is trying to make it to the show.

After reporting to Pirates' camp in Bradenton, Florida, last month, Skenes got the nod to make his first MLB appearance, which came against the Baltimore Orioles on February 29. Though Skenes only appeared in one inning on the bump, he delighted onlookers with a 99-mile per hour fastball, and sat down all three hitters that he faced.

With Olivia Dunne set to graduate from LSU with a degree in communications this spring and Skenes set on making an MLB roster, exciting times lie ahead for both halves of this high-profile couple.

Paul Skenes looks to make an impact on 2024 Pirates

After finishing with a record of 76-86, the Pirates finished fourth in the NL Central last year, nearly edging out the St. Louis Cardinals for the division's final place. As such, having a talent like Skenes is far from expendable.

Despite this, the team has already confirmed that the youngster will begin the season in the minors, as he adjusts to MLB. While Paul Skenes understands his value of patience, he is eager to make a difference. After his first appearance, Skenes told CBS:

I'm glad it's quick innings, But I wish it were more, for sure."

