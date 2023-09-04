Reagan Bregman, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman's wife, just shared a sneak peek of a new athleisure line for her company, Exiza, on Instagram. The piece of content featured an intriguing collection of images that showcased Regan's unique personality.

municipal & exiza in b&w 💫 beyond excited for these new colors to drop 💙🧡 - reaganelizabeth

In her photos, Reagan Bregman exudes confidence and style while donning beautiful sports gear. In her photographs, she appeared to have sincere goals to be an athlete, and the final picture won our hearts.

Several of Reagan's Instagram followers expressed their enthusiasm for the new collection with the following comments:

Sourse Instagram

Reagan Bregman and Alex Bregman's love story

The love story of third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan Bregman, is a touching example of fate's quirkiness. By coincidence, fate brought them together, and through time, their connection deepened and became enduring.

After graduating and beginning work at Google in Austin, Reagan went to Houston to spend a weekend with friends. She met Alex's friend's boyfriend at a group dinner where one of her friends was dating.

World Series bound babyyy 😭🍾🥂❤️‍🔥 - reaganelizabeth

After the baseball season started, the couple's struggles with long-distance dating were apparent. Reagan Bregman made the choice to return to Houston so that she could be with Alex, and the two soon engaged. During a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020, Alex proposed.

The COVID-19 epidemic struck soon after Alex and Reagan became engaged, forcing the pair to reconsider their wedding preparations. The couple had initially intended to hold their "dream wedding" at a resort in San Antonio in December 2020, but they were forced to postpone the event due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Instead, on December 5, 2020, the pair exchanged vows at Reagan's parents' Katy home.

Married to my best friend 🤍 - reaganelizabeth

The Bregmans announced the birth of their first child on Valentine's Day 2022. On August 1, 2022, they had a son, Knox Samuel.