The 35-year-old actress Vanessa Hudgens can say more than most. In addition to winning several awards, the esteemed performer tied the knot with her boyfriend, Cole Tucker, late last year.

In the wake of her lavish wedding on a Mexican beach, Vanessa Hudgens dazzled in a chic black ensemble to kick off the New Year with elegance. She shared the outfit on Instagram and wished her followers a happy New Year.

Captioned beneath her post were the words:

"Ring out the false, ring in the true."

Perhaps this was regarding Hudgens' longtime romantic search, which ended in marriage to former Colorado Rockies' shortstop Cole Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens finally found his man

Hudgens, who has won an MTV Award and multiple Kids' and Teens' Choice Awards, rose to prominence in 2006 and 2008 as Gabriella Montez in the successful film series High School Musical. During filming, Hudgens met co-star Zac Efron, with whom she dated from 2005 to 2010.

In 2011, Hudgens began dating another actor, Austin Butler. The pair were involved for a long time. However, in 2020, the pair announced their split and blamed busy and conflicting schedules as reasons for parting ways.

"Vanessa Hudgens married professional baseball player Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico this past weekend" - Buzzing Pop

Hudgens first met Cole Tucker in 2021, when he was playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He married Vanessa Hudgens on December 6 at an exclusive party in Tulum, Mexico, that featured family and friends.

After her breakups with both Zac Efron and Austin Butler dominated the headlines, Hudgens finally found her man in Cole Tucker.

Hudgens is still adored by millions for her role as Gabriella Montez. She is currently working on three films slated for release in 2024, including director Ruby Collins' The French Girl.

As for Tucker, the shortstop is currently a free agent and is looking for potential suitors to play in 2024.

