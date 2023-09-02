Ronald Acuña Jr. got married to his girlfriend, Maria Laborde of Venezuela, in a private ceremony on August 31. The wedding was attended only by their immediate family members. Ronald showed great kindness towards his wife as he kept a ticket from the Thursday night game at Dodger Stadium and gave it to Maria as a token of love.

Just hours before a crucial game against the Dodgers, their love journey took a new turn with a wonderful wedding ceremony. The night after his early-morning wedding, Ronald Acuña Jr. entered a baseball pitch and smashed a grand slam.

The dedication shown by Ronald blew fan's minds. Fans are super excited about their favorite player's new journey.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and wife's love story

Fans of the Atlanta Braves now have a new reason to rejoice as star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has accomplished a key personal milestone. 2015 Miss Teen Carabobo Maria Laborde, Acuna's longtime lover, and the two exchanged vows in a private ceremony.

The recent wedding is just one milestone in the couple's loving journey. Their journey includes the arrival of Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde, their first child, in September 2020. In late 2022, Jamall joined the family.

A heartwarming chapter to their narrative was added earlier this year when Acuna proposed to Laborde. In a sweet video, a very anxious Acuna proposes to his then-girlfriend by getting down on one knee over a family dinner and giving her a ring. Fans were given a glimpse into this significant moment thanks to social media photos that were posted at the time.