Red Sox Rumors: Team in touch with 2 FA pitchers to strengthen rotation, per report

The Boston Red Sox have not had the offseason that they hoped for. They have lost out on top free-agent targets like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto while bringing in players like Lucas Giolito.

With spring training looming, Boston is still searching for upgrades to their roster. According to a report by MassLive, the team has recently been in touch with Jakob Junis and Ryne Stanek.

Junis spent the 2023 season with the San Francisco Giants. He appeared in 40 games, compiling a 4-3 record with a 3.87 ERA on 86 innings of work. Stanek spent last season with the Houston Astros, where he pitched in 55 games, posting a 4.09 ERA on 50.2 innings pitched.

It is unclear whether the Red Sox are the frontrunners to sign either player or if a deal is close to getting done. Both players have also received interest from other clubs.

Big-time free-agent pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are still on the open market. However, industry insiders do not see the organization getting involved in a bidding war to acquire the aces.

Red Sox are reportedly out on Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery while still trying to move starting outfielder

While Red Sox fans were holding onto the hope that the team would land Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, it does not look like it will happen. On Saturday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that the team is likely not going that route.

"Every indicator remains that the Sox won't be pursuing long-term deals for Montgomery or Snell," wrote Speier.

Boston is also trying to move on from outfielder Masataka Yoshida. They have been looking for a trade partner, but few teams have contacted the Red Sox about the slugger.

Yoshida has four years and $72 million left on his contract. It seems that teams are unwilling to eat his big contract with cheaper talent elsewhere.

In his first season playing in the majors, Yoshida appeared in 140 games. During that stretch, he hit .289/.338/.445, with 15 home runs, 72 RBIs, and eight stolen bases.

Yoshida struggled during the second half of the season. He looked like a completely different player than he was during the first half of the season, which led to an offensive slide.

With players reporting to camp soon, it looks like Yoshida will be staying in Boston.

