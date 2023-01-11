The San Diego Padres have invested heavily in their roster over the previous few seasons in hopes of winning the franchise's first World Series. After a 53-year drought, the Padres organization is looking to turn things around.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Padres were considered one of the favorites in the National League. Led by superstar talents like Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, and Jake Cronenworth, expectations were high in Southern California.

Over the previous 6 months, the club has added All-Star Juan Soto, Josh Hader, and Xander Bogaerts to an already talented lineup.

Relief pitcher Drew Pomeranz recently spoke with MLB Network Radio about the positive feeling in the San Diego Padres clubhouse:

"Something special is brewing...we all felt it. We all have one thing on our mind now."

Although Pomeranz has had limited time on the mound, he has been with the organization since 2020. He has watched the roster transform from a team that won 79 games last year to arguably the most dangerous lineup in the MLB.

The feeling in the locker room has changed in San Diego with the addition of some of the league's best players.

Juan Soto, who recently rejected a 15-year, 440 million-dollar contract from the Washington Nationals, was picked up at the trade deadline. Four-time All-Star Josh Hader was brought in to add depth to the bullpen. To top it all off, the club signed Xander Bogaerts, one of the league's finest shortstops, to an 11-year, $280 million contract.

The San Diego Padres are looking to reach their first World Series since 1998

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting two RBI home run at Dodger Stadium

The San Diego Padres have a long history of playing the role of poor cousins in the National League West. The club has consistently fallen short of their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

"This team definitely reminds me a lot of the [Red Sox] team that won in 2018... this team really wants to win." - explained Xander Bogaerts

The ownership is now doing everything in their power to give this club a fighting chance. The Padres last reached the World Series in 1998, when they lost to the New York Yankees. Prior to that, they lost the 1984 World Series 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers. Padres fans will be hoping that 2023 is the year they can finally break their longstanding drought.

