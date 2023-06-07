Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants recently took advantage of an off day. He went on an adventure with his wife (Jalynne) and children in the picturesque Rocky Mountain State.

The Crawfords delighted in exploring the wildlife of the region and also indulged in thrilling rides that brought laughter and excitement to their day.

Capturing the essence of their bond, they took numerous family photos amidst the scenic beauty. When the clouds opened up and the rain poured down, the family embraced getting drenched and splashing in puddles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalynne posted a beautiful reel on Instagram with the caption:

'Off day fun in the Rocky Mountain State!! Denver Zoo and Elitches though a storm with daddy''

Jalynne and Brandon Crawford's relationship

Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants and Jalynne Crawford with their children

Talented San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and Jalynne began dating during their first-year orientation at the University College of Los Angeles.

Both student-athletes, they instantly connected and have been inseparable since.

In 2011, during Brandon's first offseason with the Giants, they exchanged vows in Kona, Hawaii. Their wedding was a simple yet stunning affair, symbolizing their commitment to one another as they embarked on a lifelong journey together.

Coming from big families, it was only natural for Brandon and Jalynne to want a large family of their own. Over the years, they welcomed four children into the world, the first of which came in 2014, daughter, Braylyn Ann.

They have a second daughter, Jaydyn April, and two sons, Braxton and Bryson. They are soon going to welcome a new addition to their family, as Jalynne is 19 weeks pregnant.

Poll : 0 votes