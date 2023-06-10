What time does Texas baseball play Stanford? Start times, TV Channel, live stream info and more about NCAA super regionals 2023

We have an interesting super regionals matchup gearing up to begin between the Texas Longhorns and the eighth-seeded Stanford Cardinal. Their best-of-three series will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Games 2 and 3 will be on subsequent days with the time and channel to be determined.

With Stanford being the higher seed, they will host the super regional at Klein Field at Sunken Stadium.

Now that we know the who, what, where and when, which team is going to punch its ticket to Omaha and find itself in the College World Series?

Will Stanford or Texas win this super regional matchup?

These teams are no strangers to getting to Omaha as they both made the trip to the CWS in each of the last two seasons.

Texas won its regional on the road in Coral Gables against the Miami Hurricanes last weekend. Stanford dominated the regional on its home field to get to this point.

The Longhorns did well to wake up offensively in the final of the regional as they scored 10 runs against Miami. Texas is riding the hot hitting of outfielder Dylan Campbell, who is on a 38-game hitting streak. He also made an absolutely incredible catch in the regional.

Stanford has been a dominant offensive team as it is ninth in Division I in batting average (.318) and 11th in home runs (59). However, the Cardinal have been playing a little bit too up and down to really get a true grasp on this team. They were able to survive the loser's bracket and advance but were hit a little too much at times.

However, their offense is going to lead the way as they have a team OPS of .953 while averaging 8.63 runs per game. Their struggles have been on the mound though as they are pitching to a 5.83 ERA and needing someone other than Quinn Mathews to give length to take pressure off the bullpen.

The Texas Longhorns have shown signs of life and are living out a dream to go on the road and upset teams, but the movie ends in this super regional. Expect the Stanford Cardinal to correct their woes on the mound enough to get a trip to the College World Series.

